The Arizona Diamondbacks hit four home runs in the third inning off of Lance Lynn in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS, and Tommy Pham had a hilarious description of his reaction to each of the blasts.

“Domo got one and I was like, ‘Hell yeah,'” Tommy Pham said, via Theo Mackie of AZCentral Sports. “Marte crushed one, I was like, ‘Hell yeah.' C-Walk blasted one and I'm like, ‘Daamn.' Then Moreno hit the foul ball and I'm like, ‘Ah damn.' Very next pitch, he blasted one, I'm like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

The Diamondbacks did not need any more runs for the rest of the game, as they won 4-2 over the Dodgers and advanced to the NLCS, where they await either the Philadelphia Phillies or Atlanta Braves. The home runs were hit by Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno.

Geraldo Perdomo is one of the least likely to hit a home run on the Diamondbacks, but it was no surprise to see Ketel Marte go deep. Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went back-to-back. As Pham mentioned, Moreno hit a ball that was initially ruled a home run, but it was overturned because the ball just barely missed the right field foul pole. However, Moreno hammered one out to left-center on the next pitch.

The Dodgers came into the playoffs with questions at starting pitching, and they absolutely took advantage in each game, getting early leads in all of them.

It is not what everyone expected, but the Diamondbacks are in the NLCS, and have a chance to win the World Series.