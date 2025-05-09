The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a thrilling comeback against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Brandon Marsh couldn't help but let the emotions pour out. The dramatic Phillies comeback win not only completed a sweep but also delivered one of the most electric moments of their season– something Marsh was clearly hyped about following the 7-6 win.

“It was crazy,” Marsh said in a postgame interview on the Phillies X, formerly Twitter page, summing up the wild four-inning rally. “You know, yeah it was a take-all-of-us night… bullpen, starter, and every person off the bench. A full team effort– that's what it's all about.”

Marsh's energy and leadership were evident during extra innings, where his RBI helped lift Philadelphia to a 7-6 win. He gave credit to his teammates and the coaching staff following the thrilling win.

“Give all the credit to the staff and my teammates that have been picking me up. Just having some fun out there… Kyle [Schwarber] and I had a funny interaction before my last at-bat– I give the credit to him for sure.”

Trea Turner also came through in the clutch, delivering a 10th-inning RBI that capped the rally. Turner finished with two hits, joining Marsh in making a decisive impact. Their late-inning contributions cemented this Phillies comeback win as one of the team's most exciting moments of the season.

While Marsh stole the spotlight with his postgame passion, Bryson Stott was equally pivotal. Stott broke out of a 13-game homerless drought by going 3-for-4, blasting a two-run home run and adding a double. Stott, now firmly entrenched as the Phillies' leadoff hitter, showcased why he's vital to this lineup– especially when facing right-handers, against whom he's batting .295 this season.

Despite being down 5-1 in the eighth, the Phillies showed no quit. A four-run surge in the eighth and ninth innings stunned the Rays, who saw closer Pete Fairbanks blow his first save of the season.

For Brandon Marsh and the Phillies, it wasn't just a win– it was a statement.