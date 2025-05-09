ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Phillies continue their road trip as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Phillies come into the series at 22-15 on the year, which places them in second in the NL East. They have played well as of late. The Phillies swept the Tampa Bay Rays in their last series and have won nine of their last 11 before this series. Meanwhile, the Guardians come into the series at 22-15. They just took two of three from the Nationals in their last series. Further, the Guardians have won seven of their last nine before the series.

The Phillies and Guardians play game one of the series on Friday.

Phillies-Guardians Projected Starters

Ranger Suarez vs. Tanner Bibee

Ranger Suarez (0-0) with a 17.18 ERA and a 2.45 WHIP.

Last Start: Suarez went just 3.2 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and two walks. While he would strike out six batters, he would also give up seven runs. Still, he took the no-decision as the Phillies lost to the Diamondbacks in ten innings.

Away Splits: Suarez has yet to pitch on the road this year. In 2024, he was 7-6 with a 3.40 ERA on the road.

Tanner Bibee (3-2) with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP.

Last Start: Bibee went five innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would give up three runs, with two of them being earned, as he took the win over the Blue Jays.

Home Splits: Bibee is 1-0 with a 1.53 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the Phillies-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Guardians Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -116

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSP/CLEG

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Schwarber has led the way for the Phillies this year. He is hitting .263 with a .406 OBP. Schwarber has three doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 26 runs scored. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is hitting .279 with a .329 OBP. He has ten doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIS, and 16 runs scored. Further, Bryce Harper is playing well. He is hitting .236 with a .357 OBP. He has seven doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 22 runs scored.

Also hitting well is Trea Turner. Turner is hitting .310 with a .376 OBP. He has seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 23 runs scored. Finally, Bryson Stott is hitting .277 this year with a .340 OBP. He has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 20 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 21 runs scored.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo leads the team in RBIs, coming in with 21 RBIs this year. He is hitting just .211 with a .321 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, and 15 runs scored as well. Steven Kwan has also been solid this year. He is hitting .333 with a .391 OBP. He has seven doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 24 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez is hitting .271 with a .333 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 16 runs scored.

Further, Carlos Santana has been solid this year. He is hitting 234 with a .324 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIS, and 19 runs scored. Finally, Gabriel Arias is hitting well this year. He is hitting .287 with a .339 OBP. Arias has seven doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIS, and 19 runs scored this year.

Final Phillies-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Ranger Suarez was horrible in his first start of the year. He went just 3.2 innings and gave up seven runs. Further, current members of the Guardians have hit well against Ranger Suarez. They are 6-15 with a walk and an RBI. Jose Ramirez is 3-3 with three singles. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan is 1-3 with an RBI while Carlos Santana is 2-5 against Suarez.

Meanwhile, Tanner Bibee has been hit or miss this year. He has five starts giving up three or fewer runs, with all five of them giving up two or fewer earned runs. He also has two games giving up six or more runs. Bibee has also given up nine home runs this year, but seven of them came in the two games he struggled in. Still, the current Phillies have struggled against Bibee. They are just 6-38 with three doubles and two RBIs. Max Kepler has the most success, going 4-16 with two doubles and two RBIs. With how poor Suarez was in his first start, plus Bibee pitching well, take the Guardians in this one.

Final Phillies-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-102)