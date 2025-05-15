Tensions flared during Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, but it wasn't just the action on the court that had fans buzzing. Shannon Hart, wife of Knicks guard Josh Hart, set Twitter on fire with a one-word reaction to a controversial move by Jaylen Brown.

During the third quarter, cameras caught Brown seemingly grabbing Hart in an awkward and questionable manner as they fought for position. The clip quickly spread across social media, and Shannon wasted no time making her thoughts known.

She quote-retweeted the video with a single word that spoke volumes: “weird.” The tweet instantly gained traction, with fans flooding the replies to share their shock, disbelief, and jokes about the unusual encounter. Some called it “bizarre,” while others said it was “out of bounds,” both literally and figuratively. Shannon's response, though brief, sparked a wave of reactions and pushed the clip into viral status.

On the court, tensions escalated quickly after the interaction. Josh Hart, clearly frustrated, shoved Jaylen Brown moments after the grab. The referees stepped in, and both players were hit with technical fouls.

Despite the scuffle, Hart shook it off and returned to action. He delivered a strong performance for the Knicks, scoring 24 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The guard's determination to stay aggressive was evident, even after sustaining a cut above his eye earlier in the game from a Luke Kornet elbow.

The Celtics, however, dominated Game 5 with a 127-102 victory. Derrick White led the charge with 34 points, while Brown added 26 points and 12 assists, seemingly unfazed by the earlier drama. The win allowed Boston to narrow the Knicks' series lead to 3-2, setting up a must-watch Game 6 back in New York.

Shannon Hart’s tweet added another layer to the growing rivalry between the two teams. Her simple “weird” comment became a rallying cry for Knicks fans who felt the moment was out of line. It also showcased her fiery support for her husband, proving that she isn’t afraid to call out questionable plays, even if it involves a star like Jaylen Brown.

As the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden, all eyes will be on Hart and Brown to see if the tension spills over into Game 6. One thing is certain: Shannon Hart is watching, and she’s not afraid to call it like she sees it.