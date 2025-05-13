MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced a drastic rule change that impacts 16 deceased players. Those who were banned for life will be reinstated upon their deaths, which includes Pete Rose and Joe Jackson. Rose has the most hits of any player in baseball history and is not in the Hall of Fame because he gambled on games as a manager. His former Phillies teammate, Mike Schmidt, spoke about Rose's reinstatement in a statement obtained by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“It's a great day for baseball as Commissioner Manfred has reinstated Pete Rose, making him eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” Schmidt said, per Nightengale. “The ongoing question of whether Pete Rose should or shouldn't be in the Hall will be answered by a select panel in the next Classic Baseball Era Committee.” That committee reconvenes in December of 2027, so these players could be inducted with the Class of 2028.

Schmidt continues, “Congratulations to Pete's family, his teammates, as well as his supporters who have waited many years for this opportunity for consideration.”

Rose is most famous for his 19 seasons across two stints with his hometown Cincinnati Reds. He later managed the Reds, which is when he gambled on his team to win. But in between his runs with Cincy, Rose spent five seasons with the Phillies from 1979-1983. Schmidt was the third baseman then, winning two MVPs and five Gold Gloves in Rose's five seasons on Broad Street.

Rose is among the 16 players who can be considered by the Classic Baseball Era Committee. Rose, Jackson, the other 1919 White Sox members, and other players would need 75% of the vote from that committee. In the Class of 2025, Dick Allen and Dave Parker were inducted into Cooperstown from this committee. Can Rose and Jackson finally find their way into the Hall of Fame?