The Philadelphia Phillies hoped for a spark, and Bryce Harper tried to deliver one by taking a page out of Nick Sirianni's playbook. The superstar first baseman shaved his head before their latest game, mimicking the symbolic reset that turned around the Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 Super Bowl-winning season. But unlike Sirianni's inspiring gesture, Harper's buzz cut failed to ignite the same momentum, as the Phillies' slump continued in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Harper's unorthodox move comes amid personal struggles at the dish. He's hitting just .232 this May, and against St. Louis, he went hitless as Philadelphia went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, an all-too-familiar narrative.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia shared the moment on X, formerly Twitter with the following message.

“Bryce Harper shaved his head trying to turn around his season just like Nick Sirianni did earlier in the Eagles' eventual Super Bowl season. But it didn't work. Bryce is batting .232. The Phillies tonight were just 1-7 with runners in scoring position and only managed two runs in the loss.”

The comparison to Sirianni is striking in Clark's tweet. The Eagles coach famously buzzed his head during a midseason slump last year, and Philadelphia went on to win six straight games, eventually capturing their second Super Bowl in team history. The Phillies, meanwhile, continue to rank 26th in the MLB in batting average with runners in scoring position.

Harper's slump is even more glaring considering his past clutch dominance. In 2019, he posted a 1.149 OPS with runners on base, one of the best marks by a Phillies hitter in franchise history. But the symbolic gesture, much like Harper's infamous 2018 beard shave before rumors that he was signing with the New York Yankees, seems more about changing the vibe than adjusting mechanics.

Unlike football, baseball slumps often require more than superstition. Without a break in the grind of a 162-game season, the Phils can't afford to rely on rituals alone.

As fans and media weigh in on Harper's buzz cut, the results speak louder than the symbolism. If the Phillies slump persists, and unless changes happen at the plate, no haircut can rescue this offense.