The Golden State Warriors' playoff dreams came crashing down in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dwyane Wade was not shy about expressing his frustration.

Watching the game unfold live on a PlayBack stream, the Miami Heat legend took a direct shot at his former teammate, Jimmy Butler. His words were sharp and simple: “Hey, number 10! If you can hear me, do something!”

Dwyane Wade on PlayBack live stream watching Jimmy Butler during Game 5 of the Timberwolves vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/L5bTFJZ390 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The call-out was both a challenge and a demand for Butler to take control, but it fell on deaf ears as the Warriors fell to the Timberwolves, 121-110.

Butler's performance in Game 5 was far from his usual standard. The 6-time All-Star managed only 17 points on 4-of-11 shooting, adding six rebounds and six assists. His struggles were evident, as he failed to find his rhythm against Minnesota's suffocating defense. This was a far cry from his explosive Game 3 performance, where he dropped 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

Over the series, Butler averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists; solid numbers, but not enough to push the Warriors past the Timberwolves.

Adding to Golden State's woes was the absence of Stephen Curry, who sat out due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Without their sharpshooting leader, the Warriors leaned on Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. Both stepped up admirably, scoring 26 and 28 points respectively, but their efforts were not enough to overcome Minnesota's firepower.

Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves, combining for 52 points and dominating the paint. Their relentless attack put the Warriors on their heels, and Golden State never quite recovered.

Wade's challenge to Butler carries more weight than just tough love. The two share a close bond that dates back to their days with the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-2017 season. The Hall of Famer served as a mentor to Butler, helping him elevate his game and encouraging him to embrace leadership. His public call-out on the live stream reflected not only his frustration but also the high expectations he holds for the 35-year-old forward.

As the Warriors bow out of the playoffs, questions linger about the team's future. Butler, known for his resilience and drive, now faces an offseason of reflection. Wade's words, though harsh, might be the motivation Butler needs to return stronger next season. The message was clear: the time to step up is now.