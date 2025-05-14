ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies conclude their three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Phillies prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Pedro Pages opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a fielder's choice to give the Cardinals the 1-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa would tie the game in the bottom of the inning on a single. In the sixth inning, Iva Herrera hit a home run to give the Cardinals the lead again, but J.T. Realmuto would tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Masyn Winn would hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh for the Cardinals, and that would be the difference. The Cardinals would go on to win the game 3-2.

The Cardinals and Phillies play game two of the series as the first game of a doubleheader.

Cardinals-Phillies Projected Starters

Sonny Gray vs. Aaron Nola

Sonny Gray (4-1) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.

Last Start: Gray went seven innings, giving up two hits and one walk. He would strike out eight batters and not give up a run in a win over the Pirates.

Away Splits: Gray is 1-0 on the road with a 3.27 ERA and a .225 opponent batting average,

Aaron Nola (1-6) with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Last Start: Nola went five innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and two home runs. While he would strike out five batters, Nola would give up four runs and take the loss to the Guardians.

Home Splits: Nola is 1-2 at home with a 4.67 ERA and a .290 opponent batting average,

Here are the Cardinals-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Phillies Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +114

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Phillies

Time: 6:15 PM ET/ 3:15 PM PT

TV: FDSNMW/NBCSP

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Willson Contreras leads the way for the Cardinals this year. He is hitting .255 with a .345 OBP. He has seven doubles, six home runs, 23 RBIS, and 19 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Lars Nootbaar has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .250 with a .372 OBP. He has nine doubles, six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 26 runs scored. Further, Brendan Donovan has hit well this year. He is hitting .312 with a .374 OBP. He has 12 doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 21 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Victor Scott II has been great. He is hitting .288 with a .355 OBP. Scott has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 18 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 20 runs scored. Finally, Nolan Arenado is hitting .264 with a .350 OBP. He has ten doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 20 runs scored this year.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Schwarber has led the way for the Phillies this year. He is hitting .268 with a .401 OBP. Schwarber has three doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 30 runs scored. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .232 with a .351 OBP. He has eight doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Nick Castellanos has also been solid this year. He is hitting .280 with a .325 OBP. He has ten doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs, and 17 runs scored this year.

Trea Turner is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .306 with a .366 OBP. Turner has seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Finally, Bryson Stott is hitting .259 with a .327 OBP. He has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 20 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 22 runs scored this year.

Final Cardinals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Sonny Gray has been solid for the most part this year. Last time out, he went seven innings and did not give up a run. It was the second time he did not give up a run this year, and the fourth time he has given up two or fewer runs. Still, the current Phillies have hit well against Sonny Gray. They are 34-148 with a .301 OBP. While they do not have a home run, they do have 14 RBIs. Alec Bohm is 5-11 with three RBIs, while Trea Turner is 9-23 with a double, a triple, and three RBIs.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are just 2-6 when Aaron Nola has started this year. He has given up four or more runs in a start in four of his eight starts this year. Still, current Cardinals have not hit well against Nola. They are just 24-126 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Nolan Arsenado is just 6-32, but has a double, a home run, and three RBIs. With the Phillies' history against Sonny Gray and the poor performances so far this year from Aaron Nola, there could be plenty of runs in this game. Take the over.

Final Cardinals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-110)