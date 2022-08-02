After shoring up their bullpen earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies made another huge trade deadline splash right before the buzzer on Tuesday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies have acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. The deal went down to the wire, but it seems the two sides were able to agree to terms with mere minutes left on the clock.

Phillies close on Syndergaard, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

With only one year left on his contract, Syndergaard was heavily linked with a trade out of LA at the deadline. Now it’s been agreed upon, and Syndergaard will be returning to the NL East as a member of the Phillies.

Syndergaard has battled injuries over the past few seasons, resulting in a noticeable downtick in his fastball velocity. That has led to a significant decrease in his strikeout rate, but he’s still been effective this season. In 2022, Syndergaard has thrown 80 innings on the mound, making 15 starts and logging a 3.83 ERA with 64 strikeouts.

The #Phillies are sending Mickey Moniak and minor-league outfielder Jadiel Sanchez for #Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

In exchange for Syndergaard, the Angels will acquire Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez from the Phillies. Moniak is a former No. 1 overall pick out of the 2016 MLB Draft, but has never reached his potential. The 24-year-old has featured for the big-league team in each of the past three seasons but has struggled to carve out an everyday role. Across 18 games this season, Moniak slashed just .130/.184/.152 with six hits in 46 at-bats.

The Angels are hoping they can revive Moniak’s career and help him achieve his potential, while also getting some sort of return for Syndergaard, who is set to hit free agency after the 2022 campaign.