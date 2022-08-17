The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to stay afloat in the NL East and in order to do so, they’ll need to put together a strong showing in their upcoming series against the New York Mets. The Mets are traveling to Citizens Bank Park this weekend, and ahead of the important stretch, the Phillies have made a surprising adjustment to their starting rotation. Noah Syndergaard was slated to pitch against his former team on Sunday in the series finale, but that will no longer be the case. According to Anthony DiComo of SNY, Syndergaard will receive an extra day of rest, pushing his start back to Monday.

For the second time this season, Noah Syndergaard is pushing back a start that would have come against the Mets. It first happened in Anaheim earlier this year. Now with the Phillies, Syndergaard will slide from Sunday to Monday to receive an extra day of rest, per @ScottLauber. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 17, 2022

This isn’t the first time Syndergaard has managed to dodge a matchup with the Mets. Back before the trade deadline, when Syndergaard was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Thor saw his scheduled start pushed back a day in order to avoid facing the Mets.

While this could all just be a big coincidence, it’s pretty suspect to see another Syndergaard start against the Mets getting thrown by the wayside. Whether the Phillies don’t feel confident in Thor’s ability to mitigate one of baseball’s most potent offenses is unclear, but it certainly is an interesting situation.

Noah Syndergaard was traded from the Angels to the Phillies at the trade deadline. In 2022, the 29-year-old has made 18 starts and registered a 3.74 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 98 innings on the mound. He’s made three starts in a Phillies uniform, logging a 2.83 ERA across 18.0 innings.

Mets fans will surely have lots to say about Syndergaard ducking the team once again, especially considering this was their last chance to face their former pitcher during the 2022 regular season.