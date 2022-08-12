Noah Syndergaard reveals surprise reason why he spurned Mets for Angels

Noah Syndergaard is going to be a visitor at Citi Field for the first time since leaving the New York Mets. After leaving the Mets in free agency for the Los Angeles Angels, he was traded to the Phillies. Now that he is back in New York, he is opening up about his stint with his old team.

Syndergaard said previously that he did not re-sign with the Mets because their front office did not treat him like a priority. Ahead of the Phillies and Mets facing off on Friday night, he said that his injury rehab played a part in wanting to leave New York. The 29-year-old said that the tremendous energy New York has can be a double-edged sword.

Noah Syndergaard says part of the reason he signed with the Angels was to give himself time to recover from his injury: "That energy that can make New York so great and positive can also bite you in the butt a little bit. Everything would be highlighted." pic.twitter.com/EQtx0y5O80 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 12, 2022

Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020 and spent well over a year rehabilitating. He pitched just 2.0 innings in the 2021 season before departing for the Angels. Los Angeles traded him back to the NL East to the Phillies amid a disappointing season.

In six seasons with the Mets, he made an All-Star team and posted an ERA of 3.32 in 121 games. He was a big part of New York’s 2015 pennant-wining squad. Now, he is a part of a pitching rotation that is looking to chase them down in the standings. In 11.0 innings so far with Philly, he allowed six earned runs while recording six strikeouts.

The Mets will play a long video honoring Noah Syndergaard, who will not appear in the series. Although the feelings between the sides don’t seem to be equal, Thor will always be linked to the Mets.