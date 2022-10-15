Phillies’ bold Zack Wheeler plan for remainder of NLDS vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are just one win away from the NLCS after spanking the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday. While Noah Syndergaard is on the mound for Game 4 on Saturday, Phils manager Rob Thomson is exploring all possibilities. That means Zack Wheeler, who is on only two days’ rest, could pitch an inning and he’s even available to start a series-deciding Game 5 in Atlanta.

Via Todd Zolecki:

“Rob Thomson said Zack Wheeler is available to pitch for an inning today, if needed. He also could start a potential Game 5 on short rest. Nothing decided, of course.”

As noted, nothing is set in stone. But Wheeler is one of the Phillies’ best arms alongside Aaron Nola and is always reliable. The hard-throwing righty tossed six innings of three-run baseball in Game 2 at Truist Park, also striking out five. Problem is, the offense provided him with absolutely no run support. That’s been a common theme when Wheeler is on the hill.

Nevertheless, the Phillies evidently trust Wheeler in big-game situations. After all, he went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA during the regular season. Pitching on just three days’ rest in a possible Game 5 does seem a bit dicey, but the veteran is clearly capable.

Ultimately though, the Phillies will just be hoping to close out the NLDS on Saturday and eliminate the defending World Series champions, which means Wheeler would have proper rest and likely get the ball in Game 1 of the NLCS against either the Padres or Dodgers. We’ll see what happens.