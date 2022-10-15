Rhys Hoskins has had a nightmarish postseason thus far. He finally broke the curse on Friday to help lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 demolition of the Atlanta Braves in Game 3.

With the Phillies up 1-0 with one man on second base in the third inning, the Braves intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber to set up a potential double-play ball with Rhys Hoskins. On paper, it seemed like a smart move given that Hoskins had been one for his last 18 appearances at the plate. But he wasn’t letting this one get past him.

RHYS HOSKINS 3-RUN HOMER 🔥 Phillies take a 4-0 lead in Game 3!

pic.twitter.com/QMwFgjdy6v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2022

Hoskins blasted that ball to left field for a three-run homer that extended the Phillies’ lead for good. After the game, the longtime Philly first baseman was vocal on finally coming up big for the fans who’ve showed up to support their side in the postseason.

Via Mett Gelb of The Athletic:

“It’s obviously something that I’ve heard about for a long time,” Rhys Hoskins said after the Phillies stomped the Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS to nudge within one win of the NL Championship Series. “Debuting in 2017, seeing pictures, hearing stories, being around guys that were there … that type of thing.”

“God, it was loud,” Hoskins asserted. But this time the noise was in his favor rather than against him.

Philadelphia is no stranger to the MLB playoffs, going through an incredible stretch of success more than a decade prior. They just needed a chance to cheer for their club yet again – and so far, they’ve delivered. Rhys Hoskins can only hope this turns his fortunes as one of the driving forces for their current postseason run.