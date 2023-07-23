A critical miscommunication error in the sixth inning of Saturday's game cost the Philadelphia Phillies, as the Cleveland Guardians scored the game's lone run on the play.

The game was scoreless with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when a routine pop up to shallow right turned into a run for the Guardians.

Nick Castellanos, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh all converged on the ball, but all backed away thinking someone else would take it. The run scored all the way from first on the play, just showing that it's always worth it to run plays out hard because mistakes like this can happen.

It was only 1-0 after the play, but that's all the Guardians would need to get the win. Needless to say, fans weren't too thrilled about the play and the result of the game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This team can’t. — opd930, DFA Harrison (@opd9300) July 23, 2023

With the Phillies' loss and a win Saturday from the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia falls out of a wild card spot and now sits one game back of the Reds. The wild card will likely be the Phils' only shot at the playoff as the Atlanta Braves, the best team in baseball, are currently 11.5 games up on them in the NL East.

Saturday's loss was definitely brutal, but things could be a lot of worse for the Phillies. Philadelphia is still right in the thick of the playoff race and have a solid 52-46 record. It's going to be an exciting race to the end of season, and avoiding errors like the one Saturday will definitely help their chances.