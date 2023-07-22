Top-tier teams in the National League such as the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies all surprisingly started the 2023 season slowly. Although the Mets, Cardinals, and Padres struggles have continued into July, the Phillies have performed well and are expected to buy ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Philadelphia is reportedly looking to trade for a right-handed bat, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, via RJ Anderson of CBS Sports.

Lauber believes the Phillies could attempt to trade for an outfielder with Bryce Harper playing DH and now first base. He won't return to the outfield anytime soon, so acquiring an outfield bat with pop is surely an enticing option for Philadelphia.

Phillies heading into the MLB trade deadline

The Phillies have questions on their roster that need addressing, such as Aaron Nola's contract situation. Bringing in outside help is still an understandable desire for the ball club though. After reaching the World Series in 2022, Philadelphia wants to give themselves the best possible opportunity to make another run and finish the job in 2023.

The odds of the Phillies catching the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings are slim. They are 11.5 games behind Atlanta as of this story's publication, despite sporting a respectable 52-45 record. Philadelphia is on the verge of a Wild Card spot though. So trading for an extra bat or two while potentially looking to upgrade their pitching staff would help them feel more comfortable with their current standings position.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Phillies as they are made available ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.