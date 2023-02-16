The Philadelphia Phillies are ready to defend their National League title after an eventful offseason. After making some new additions prior to Spring Training, they have locked down one of their key players for the next few seasons: Seranthony Dominguez.

As pitchers and catchers start reporting for Spring Training, the Phillies announced that they had signed a two-year extension with Dominguez. The flame-throwing relief pitcher is a strikeout and whiffs machine with a sinker that is emerging as a very strong pitch. Although he allows walks often, his skills are important for Philadelphia.

Dominguez emerged as the closer for the Phillies as the 2022 season went on. The 28-year-old right-hander posted a 3.00 ERA over the course of the season but that figure is skewed a bit by some rough outings later in the season. He kept his ERA under two for most of the season and had a strong postseason, allowing only seven hits, two runs (both earned) and one walk in 10.2 innings to go along with 18 strikeouts.

The Phillies revamped their bullpen with the additions of Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matthew Strahm and losses of David Robertson and Zach Efllin. The closer role will be done by committee to begin the season. Whatever role Seranthony Dominguez plays will be helpful for the Phils on their quest to finish what they started last season.

After an 87-win season in 2022, the Phillies are eager to compete for the NL East title and make it back to the World Series.