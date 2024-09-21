Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Austin Hays is nearing a return to the team after spending time on the injured list due to a kidney infection. Hays is set to begin a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he will serve as the designated hitter on Saturday and play left field in the IronPigs' season finale on Sunday, September 22. Following a recovery day on Monday, September 23, Hays is expected to be activated for the second game of the Phillies' three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on September 25.

Hays’ recovery timeline comes at a crucial moment for Philadelphia. Should the Phillies secure a first-round bye in the postseason, their National League Division Series would not begin until October 5, giving Hays additional time to regain his form before the playoffs.

Reflecting on his recent injury, Hays disclosed that the kidney infection had been affecting him for weeks before his official stint on the injured list. He was sidelined on Thursday, September 5, after dealing with the infection, but the outfielder believes the issue had been hampering his performance long before that.

“I’ve been in the big leagues for five, six years, and I know the difference between normal fatigue and something more severe,” Hays said on Thursday. “I’d been feeling drained for weeks, particularly after injuring my hamstring in early August. My recovery just didn’t feel right, and it wasn’t until September that the severity of the infection became clear. Now, I feel back to 100 percent.”

Austin Hays’ platoon potential raises questions for Phillies' postseason

The Phillies have been closely monitoring Hays’ progress as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. Before his injury, Hays had been named the everyday left fielder by manager Rob Thomson. However, with missed time and Hays' pronounced platoon splits —boasting a .940 OPS against left-handed pitchers compared to a .556 OPS against right-handers — there are questions about how he will be used in the postseason.

Thomson has yet to reveal specific plans for Hays’ role upon his return, but the outfielder could see himself in a platoon situation in left field, especially during critical postseason matchups. Hays’ return will provide the Phillies with added depth, but his performance over the remaining regular-season games may dictate how prominently he factors into their playoff run.

If Hays can quickly return to his pre-injury form, his offensive production against left-handed pitching could be a significant asset for Philadelphia as they look to advance deep into October. The extra time provided by a potential first-round bye would allow Hays to ease back into the lineup, giving him a chance to be fully prepared for the start of the NLDS.

The Philadelphia Phillies, currently focused on clinching a first-round bye, will be evaluating Austin Hays’ performance closely during his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley. The outfielder's health and form will play a key role in determining how he fits into the team’s postseason plans.