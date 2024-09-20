The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to pull away in the MLB National League East race. The clubhouse is also taking on the city's bold, bully-the-bully reputation. Players took offense at Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker's preseason comments and they've not let anyone in the media forget about it, especially not Ken Rosenthal. It's a bit of bulletin board materials to boost the reeling Phillies.

Rosenthal pulled no punches on Fox Sports when addressing the situation during the broadcast.

“One of my most vivid memories this season was post-spring training,” Rosenthal began. “I was inside the Phillies' clubhouse when (Philadelphia) learned of Brian Snitker's comments about the effect of the five-day layoff for (last postseason's) NL divisional series. Snitker, who has said he does not like the playoffs system, explained it's hard to hit velocity when you have not seen it in five days.”

“A number of Phillies took offense,” the broadcaster continued. “They believe Snitker was making excuses and demeaning their back-to-back triumphs as a Wild Card over the Braves in the (divisional series). The Phillies said to a man they would much rather have the rest. This year they will get it.”

Phillies giving Braves ulcers

Fans in A-Town have a problem. Atlanta and Philadelphia are developing a very heated rivalry, but the Braves need the Phillies to beat the New York Mets in their series. Making up ground in the NL Wild Card race depends on getting a little bit of help. As of September 19, the Mets have a two-game cushion over the Braves.

The Phillies' playoff race requires a pedal-to-the-metal attitude. There can be no coasting for Philadelphia (91-61) as the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62) are practically tied for home-field advantage. Shohei Ohtani's history-book slugging will have a worthy opponent in Bryce Harper. The only question is which team might possibly host a Game 7 with a World Series spot on the line.

Unfortunately, the Phillies' uninspiring pitching situation might sort that out sooner rather than later but not how the Phillies would like. Things get dicey behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The Dodgers on the other hand might have the luxury of pulling the Cy Young-worthy Ohtani off the shelf for a special occasion.