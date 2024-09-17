Before Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Philadelphia Phillies reinstated infielder Edmundo Sosa from the 10-day injured list after completing his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley. Sosa had been sidelined since September 6 due to back spasms but has now rejoined the Phillies’ active roster. To accommodate his return, the Phillies optioned infielder Buddy Kennedy to Lehigh Valley following Monday night’s game.

Edmundo Sosa's Solid Season and defensive versatility provide depth for Phillies' Infield

Sosa, 28, has put up solid numbers this season, slashing .264/.319/.437 with a .756 OPS over 83 games. He’s contributed seven home runs and tied his career high with 30 RBIs while offering defensive versatility across the infield. The Panama native has appeared in 46 games at shortstop (38 starts), 21 games at third base (11 starts), and 17 games at second base (14 starts), providing the Phillies with a reliable option in various defensive roles.

Edmundo Sosa was originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as an amateur free agent on July 2, 2012, and was acquired by the Phillies in a trade on July 30, 2022. Since joining the team, he has become a valuable utility infielder, expected to step back into his role with the team after also seeing the return of Alec Bohm (hand injury) from the injured list over the weekend.

Kennedy optioned to Triple-A as Garcia clears waivers and stays with Phillies' organization

As for Kennedy, the 25-year-old has slashed .200/.333/.300 (.633 OPS) in just seven games (12 plate appearances) with the Phillies this season. A Millville High School graduate, Kennedy was originally selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Phillies acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Tigers earlier this year on June 7.

In addition, catcher Aramis Garcia, who was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Lehigh Valley. Garcia will remain with the organization but off the 40-man roster for now.