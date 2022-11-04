Phillies make Zack Wheeler decision for World Series Game 6 after arm fatigue battle

Zack Wheeler will start Game 6 of the World Series as was originally expected, per Bob Nightengale. The Philadelphia Phillies’ star right-hander has been dealing with arm fatigue, which left him questionable for this outing. But according to Nightengale, Wheeler was “fine” in a recent bullpen session and will take the ball on Saturday in Houston against the Astros.

Rob Thomson did say that Ranger Suarez will be available in relief for this crucial Game 6 affair. The Phillies bullpen will be rested given Friday’s day off, but Suarez could pitch should Wheeler be forced to leave early. Thomson will not hesitate to make a bullpen move in a win or go home World Series contest. Nevertheless, the Phillies believe that Zack Wheeler will provide them with an opportunity to win.

Zack Wheeler’s arm fatigue has led to a drop in velocity. Both Wheeler and Thomson recently addressed his velocity drop.

“So when he (Zack Wheeler) went on the IL, we brought him back, and not that we rushed him, but we ramped him up pretty quick,” Thomson explained via Alex Coffey of the The Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I think that took its toll on him a little bit, and I think that’s why you’re seeing now the velocity go down a little bit. So I’m hoping the extra couple days will help him.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just late in the season,” Wheeler said, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. “Just go about my in-between start routine and hopefully get back out there.”

Zack Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in baseball when he’s at the top of his game. He will look to overcome his arm fatigue and keep the Phillies’ World Series dreams alive in Game 6.