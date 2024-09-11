The Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays were recently involved in an incident that saw Nick Castellanos intentionally hit with a pitch. The pitcher, Edwin Uceta, has been suspended for three games and fined, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta receives a three-game suspension and fined for intentionally throwing at Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies last night. Rays manager Kevin Cash also suspended for tonight’s game,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Castellanos wasn't pleased after the incident occurred.

“I had an overwhelming sense that I was about to get drilled,” Castellanos said on Tuesday, via ESPN. “We all just got a sense of what it was — he was just [ticked] off that he got hit around and his ERA shot through the roof.”

As mentioned, Rays manager Kevin Cash also received a one-game suspension. It is uncertain what led to the intentional hit-by-pitch, but Cash is receiving discipline as well.

Castellanos' teammate Bryce Harper was upset about the situation as well, via ESPN.

“That's not the game that we play, man,” Harper said. “It shouldn't be. Guys throw too hard nowadays. You're getting mad because a guy hits a homer off you or you blow the lead, walk the guy and come out of the game. The situation, the whole thing, just really fired me up, really upset me. Just not something you should accept as Major League Baseball.”

MLB clearly did not accept it with their disciplinary moves.

Rays-Phillies rematch

The Phillies and Rays will go head-to-head on Wednesday. The teams are hoping to avoid more drama following the recent fiasco.

In the old days of baseball, teams may opt to retaliate. However, that doesn't happen quite as often anymore. Perhaps the Phillies will move past the situation without getting revenge.

After all, the best form of revenge is winning.