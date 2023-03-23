Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

“They are getting the EMTs for Rhys Hoskins,” the Athletic Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb wrote in a Thursday tweet. “Everyone is down on a knee around him. He has suffered a bad left knee injury.”

Hoskins went down on a routine ground ball hit by Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows following a pitch thrown by Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter. The 30-year-old infielder fell to the ground in visible pain after he tried to make a play on a high-bouncing hit to right field. Training staff and EMTs were able to check on Hoskins before he was carted off the field.

The Phillies said Hoskins will undergo further evaluation and testing. An update will be provided when available.

Hoskins, who threw down his bat in celebration after he hit a three-run homer to lead a heroic 9-1 win by the Phillies over the Atlanta Braves in the 2022 NLDS, played in 156 games for Philadelphia last season. He tallied 145 hits, 30 home runs and 81 runs in 589 at-bats for a Phillies squad that went 87-75-0 and took third place in the NL East.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft, Hoskins has played in six seasons for Philadelphia and 667 total games. He took fourth place in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, taking spots over Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, then-Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo and Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland.

Hoskins had a confident outlook for the upcoming season in a February article from the MLB.

“We have great players,” Hoskins said. “We added more great players. So I just think there’s a quieter confidence, not only from the player standpoint but the strength and conditioning side, the athletic training side, the hitting coaches, the pitching coaches.

“They’re confident that we can get back there as a group.”