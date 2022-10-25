Rob Thomson hints at Phillies’ Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler World Series Game 1 decision

Zack Wheeler was previously the presumed Game 1 World Series starter for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, manager Rob Thomson hinted that Philadelphia may go in a different direction. In an interview with Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP (Philadelphia), Thompson said Aaron Nola will likely get the Game 1 nod.

“I think that, and we’ll announce official tomorrow, but I think the common sense way to go about it is to have Nola go Game 1 and give Wheeler the extra day rest and have him go Game 2,” the Phillies’ manager told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. “But I’ll talk to those guys a little bit tomorrow and we’ll come up with it.”

Thomson did not make a formal announcement. But barring a change in his strategy, the Phillies will roll with Aaron Nola against the Houston Astros to open the 2022 Fall Classic.

Thomson wants both starters to be well-rested. Nola will have enjoyed no shortage of rest, but Wheeler threw on Sunday. As a result, the Phillies may opt to start him in Game 2.

The Phillies are looking to upset the odds against the talented Astros in the World Series. Houston has won 7 consecutive postseason games after sweeping the Mariners in the ALDS and Yankees in the ALCS.

Philadelphia had to go through the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres en route to their World Series berth. Each team gave them a bit of trouble, but the Phillies’ loaded offense and dynamic front-end pitching led them to victories.

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will certainly be crucial to the Phillies’ chances of getting the job done against Houston. Thomson is expected to officially announce the Game 1 starter on Wednesday.