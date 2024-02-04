The Phillies could be a "sleeper" for two free agents.

The Philadelphia Phillies could be a “sleeper” suitor for two MLB free agents, according to the latest report by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Nightengale reported Sunday a belief among some teams that the Phillies could be looking to sign either pitcher Jordan Montgomery or outfielder Cody Bellinger.

“Several executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could be a sleeper for one of the remaining marquee free agents in starter Jordan Montgomery or center fielder Cody Bellinger. Their lone big move has been re-signing Aaron Nola, and Bellinger certainly would provide Gold Glove-caliber defense and another bat to balance the lineup. Montgomery would strengthen the top of the rotation,” Nightengale said. “Yet, unless their price-tags drop, the Phillies plan to remain patient.”

Jordan Montgomery or Cody Bellinger potential targets for Phillies

The 28-year-old Bellinger spent last season with the Chicago Cubs, with whom he won his second Silver Slugger and finished 10th in NL MVP voting. Bellinger batted a career-high .307 and finished the year with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, .525 slugging, and .881 OPS. He previously spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers; he was named the 2019 NL MVP, 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, and was a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger recipient while in L.A.

Montgomery, 31, began his MLB career with the New York Yankees before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2022. The Cardinals dealt the left-hander a year later to the Texas Rangers, who he helped win the 2023 World Series. As part of the Rangers' postseason roster, Montgomery made five starts and six appearances. He pitched 31.0 innings, finishing the postseason with a 2.90 ERA and 17 strikeouts. For his career, Montgomery is 38-34 with a 3.68 ERA and 1.209 WHIP.

A year after losing in the World Series to the Houston Astros in 2022, the Phillies fell in Game 7 of the 2023 NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks despite having home-field advantage and taking a 3-2 lead back to Philadelphia for Game 6. After losing Game 5 by a score of 6-1, the Diamondbacks managed to win the series' final two games as the Phillies' bats went cold. Philadelphia, which had scored 27 runs in the first five games of the series, scored only three combined runs in Games 6 and 7.