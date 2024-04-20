The Philadelphia Phillies have started the 2024 season on a high note for the most part. They have endured some ups and downs, but overall they appear to be a contending team once again. Philadelphia has dealt with pitching uncertainty, though, but Taijuan Walker is reportedly on the verge of a return from injury, per MLB.com.
According to MLB.com, Walker is expected to make his next rehab start on Sunday. Barring a setback, Walker will then be on track to return to the Phillies rotation during the weekend of April 26-28 against the San Diego Padres.
Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the Phillies c0-aces, have looked sharp for the most part up to this point. Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez, and Spencer Turnbull have all impressed as well. MLB.com reports that it will be Turnbull who moves to the bullpen upon Walker's return, however.
The Phillies rotation has been among the best in baseball to begin the '24 season. Philadelphia knew that Wheeler and Nola would perform well, but receiving quality contributions from Suarez, Sanchez, and Turnbull has been helpful to say the least.
What Taijuan Walker brings to Phillies rotation
Walker, 31, is a veteran right-handed pitcher. He made his big league debut in 2013 with the Seattle Mariners.
Walker has endured some down seasons in MLB throughout his career, but he has also turned in a number of respectable performances. He made his debut with the Phillies in 2023 and saw mixed results.
Philadelphia reached the playoffs, but Walker pitched to a mediocre 4.38 ERA and 1.309 WHIP. He did record 172.2 innings across 31 games pitched. In the end, despite his underwhelming performance, Walker still played a big role for the team.
He has yet to pitch in 2024. The Phillies are obviously hopeful that he can give them a respectable amount of innings once he returns.
It also needs to be remembered that Walker recorded a 3.49 ERA in 2022 with the New York Mets. Additionally, he was an All-Star in 2021. There certainly is reason to be confident in Taijuan Walker as he prepares to re-join the Phillies rotation.
Phillies' 2024 season
Philadelphia is currently in second place in the National League East, trailing the Atlanta Braves by two games. The Phillies would be favored in many other divisions around the league, but it is the talented Braves who are expected to win the NL East once again in 2024. Nevertheless, this Phillies ball club may be able to challenge them.
We knew that Philadelphia was going to hit. Any lineup that features stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and JT Realmuto is going to score runs. The starting pitching was more of a question mark, but it has been quite reliable to begin the 2024 season. And that is especially impressive considering the fact that Walker has yet to make a start in 2024.
Walker will provide a boost to the starting rotation. And the Phillies have confidence in the overall roster. Philadelphia features a dangerous all-around team without question.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Walker and the Phillies as they are made available.