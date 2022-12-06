By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Until the very end, the San Diego Padres were in on shortstop Trea Turner before he signed a mammoth $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, reuniting him with former teammate Bryce Harper. And it appears the Padres made it very clear they were willing to go above and beyond to secure Turner’s services.

In fact, the organization actually offered Turner more money per season than the Phillies did, even after state taxes, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The specific number isn’t clear, but he would’ve made a larger AAV.

However, it appeared Turner was focused on returning to the East Coast. After all, he starred at North Carolina State, grew up in Florida, and his wife is from Jersey. Philadelphia just seemed like the perfect destination and it gives him a chance to compete right away after their improbable run to the World Series.

Plus, Trea Turner just spent a couple of years in Southern California and clearly wanted a change. For the Padres though, it’s a devastating blow. Offering a star the world and then getting turned down would definitely hurt. On a more positive note, they have no shortage of options to play shortstop. Fernando Tatis Jr will be back at some point in 2023 after his suspension, while Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth can also pick it at SS.

It would’ve been great to sign Turner, but it wasn’t meant to be. Recent reports indicate he was the only shortstop seriously on their radar, so it’s safe to say they won’t be pursuing the likes of Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson.