The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Saturday night in their first game since placing star Bryce Harper on the IL.

Shortstop Trea Turner had a tough game, going 0-4 with a strikeout. He spoke about it afterward, per Tim Kelly Sports:

Turner admitted that he was “trying to do a little too much” as the team is trying to generate offense without Harper, saying “I think sometimes guys try a little bit harder in those situations. “I know today it was probably the case with me. I just tried to do too much and missed some good pitches to hit and then started chasing. It’s really easy to look at it from afar, but then when you are out there, it’s hard not to try a little harder.”

The Phillies' shortstop has had a very solid season so far despite missing more than a month with a strained hamstring. On the season, Turner is hitting .332 with an .841 OPS and 10 stolen bases.

Fortunately for the Phillies, the team entered Saturday with a solid cushion. Philadelphia has the best record in the big leagues and a 25-game lead over the last-place Marlins in the NL East. They dropped to 54-29.

Phillies star Bryce Harper hits IL with same injury Trea Turner suffered

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be without two of their premier sluggers for a bit, as Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are both landing on the 10-day injured list.

The initial belief is that Harper and Schwarber did not sustain serious injuries and could thus be back in the lineup after their respective IL stints. An MLB-best 53-28 record affords the team and its fans some patience, but losing integral pieces of the offense can still be nerve-wracking.

Harper, in particular, caused some panic in Philly after saying he had “never felt anything like this before” after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain while running to first base in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. His .303 batting average, 20 home runs, 58 RBIs and .981 OPS make him a legitimate MVP candidate, so this setback is certainly disappointing on an individual level.

However, Harper and the Phillies are focused on achieving the ultimate goal– winning the World Series. That is unlikely to be attained without the face of the franchise at full strength. Ideally, a quick recovery will get the Phillies back on track.

Of course, the long-term health of Schwarber (mild groin strain) shouldn't be glossed over. The 31-year-old is quietly putting together one of his most complete seasons of his career. As expected, the power numbers are there– 17 homers, .447 slugging percentage and .820 OPS, but the batting average is much higher than anticipated at .250.