As the MLB trade deadline approaches, ESPN’s Buster Olney highlighted a potential Philadelphia Phillies move as the most impactful of the season’s second half. But he’s not eyeing a big bat or a frontline starter, it’s a bullpen arm.

When asked which deal could shape the rest of the 2025 campaign, Buster Olney pointed to the Phillies’ pursuit of a late-inning reliever. Whoever they land, he believes, could define their October chances. Names like Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and Twins setup man Griffin Jax have come up in rumors. But the key isn’t who they get, it’s that they get someone.

Ryan Helsley, the Cardinals’ 31-year-old closer, has quietly become one of MLB’s most reliable late-inning arms. In 2025, Helsley has tallied 21 saves, posted a 3.00 ERA, struck out 41 in 36 innings, and recorded a 1.39 WHIP. He recently said he’s “90 percent” sure he’ll be traded, which adds urgency to any deal. With playoff experience and free agency looming, he’s a high-risk, high-reward option.

Griffin Jax, the Twins’ 30-year-old righty, lacks save totals but delivers strong peripherals. A 3.91 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and a 1.22 WHIP in 46 outings. With a mid-90s fastball, sharp control, and two years of affordable team control, Jax offers cost-effective upside. Reports say he feels “emotionally torn” about a move, adding a personal twist to the rumors.

So, why the urgency? Phillies closer Jose Alvarado will miss the postseason due to a PED suspension, leaving a major void in high-leverage innings. As a result, manager Rob Thomson must now lean heavily on whoever steps into that role down the stretch and into October.

Up to this point, the Phillies have been one of baseball’s best teams, thanks to a balanced roster and a deep starting rotation. However, their bullpen has been tested in recent weeks. Without Alvarado’s dominant presence, Philadelphia’s October hopes now depend on strengthening the back end.

That’s why Buster Olney considers this acquisition for the Phillies to be the MLB Trade deadline’s most consequential. In playoff baseball, one swing or pitch can decide everything. A shutdown reliever can shift the balance between heartbreak and a title run.

As the clock ticks toward the deadline, Phillies fans will be watching closely, not for a blockbuster splash, but for the quiet addition that could define their postseason fate.

Will Philly find their October hero in the next 48 hours? The answer might just reshape the National League playoff race.