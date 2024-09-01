Philadelphia Phillies hurler Zach Wheeler is taking a minute to soak in a powerful accomplishment. Wheeler picked up his 100th career victory as a Major League Baseball pitcher on Saturday. Wheeler led the Phillies in a 3-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

“It's special,” Wheeler said after his victory, per ESPN. “It’s been a long road. Hard work and just believing in myself and believing in the teams I’ve been on. Just trying to work hard and continue that and just get wins.”

The pitcher signed a massive, three-year contract extension with the Phillies in March. It will pay him $126 million to stay in the city through the 2027 campaign. He now has 56 victories with the Phillies, after coming to the team from the New York Mets.

Wheeler put together a dazzling performance, to earn his 100th league win Saturday. He worked seven innings, allowing only four hits.

“I pride myself on big games, big moments,” Wheeler added. “The crowd was electric tonight, and I was feeling it.”

Phillies are surging at the right time

Wheeler is helping Philadelphia push forward toward a postseason berth. The Phillies are now 80-56 following Saturday's win over Atlanta. The Phillies are also more than 20 games above .500 at home this season.

Wheeler is one of the reasons why. The hurler is posting some fabulous numbers this season, with a 13-6 record. He holds a 2.63 ERA, with 183 total strikeouts. His WHIP is one of the best in baseball, at 0.98. He is the ace of this staff and leads the club in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He also leads the team in innings pitched, with more than 167 innings of work this season.

The pitcher struck out seven batters on Saturday, while allowing no walks. He was taken out of the game after the seventh, and the Phillies provided him some additional run support in the eighth.

“He was locked in tonight,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said about Wheeler following his performance on Saturday night.

Philadelphia needs Wheeler to keep it up as it prepares for a National League playoffs appearance. The Phillies have won six of their last 10 contests and hold the lead in the National League East by six games. The NL East is one of the most competitive divisions in the league this season, with the Phillies, Mets and Braves all within eight games.

The Phillies face off again Sunday against the Braves. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 Eastern.