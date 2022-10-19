Bryce Harper is on a roll. The Philadelphia Phillies star is experiencing a power surge as he just can’t seem to stop himself from hitting bombs out of parks in the postseason of late. Harper hit one deep again Tuesday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. For those keeping count, Harper has now homered in three straight games in the playoffs for the Phillies. His latest blast came at the expense of Padres starter Yu Darvish.

BRYCE BOMB 💥 Phillies take the lead! 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/xuucl5MI2b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2022

With that homer, Bryce Harper has achieved something that hasn’t been done by a Phillies player in nearly 40 years.

Via Phillies Notes:

“Bryce Harper is the second Phillie in franchise history to homer in three straight postseason games in a single year. He joins Gary Matthews who did so in 1983.”

Bryce Harper entered Tuesday’s showdown with the Padres slashing a red-hot .435/.480/..957 with three home runs and six RBI since the start of the 2022 MLB playoffs. He hit a home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild-Card round against the St. Louis Cardinals and also had a home run in each of Game 3 and Game 4 of their NLDS matchup against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are hoping that Harper will be able to sustain his offensive brilliance going forward in the series versus the Padres.

Perhaps not a few predicted that Harper was going to take Darvish deep. After all, Darvish had already allowed four home runs in two starts in the postseason prior to Game 1 of the NLCS.