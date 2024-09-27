ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ranger Suarez heads to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick.

Phillies-Nationals Projected Starters

Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Williams

Ranger Suarez (12-7) with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Suarez went five innings, giving up five hits, three walks, and two home runs. He would allow two runs, but take the no-decision as the Phillies lost to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Suarez is 7-5 in 14 road starts this year. He has a 2.83 ERA and a .216 opponent batting average.

Trevor Williams (5-1) with a 2.19 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP

Last Start: Williams went five innings in his first start since the end of May. He would give up three hits and a home run. Williams gave up one run but took the loss to the Chicago Cubs.

2024 Home Splits: Williams is 2-0 in four home starts this year with a 1.69 ERA and a .173 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Nationals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -190

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: NBSCP/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are fourth in majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Kyle Schwarber has led the way this year. He is hitting .250 this year with a .367 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 38 home runs with 102 RBIs. He has also scored 108 times this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is playing well. He is hitting .286 on the year with a .373 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 85 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Alec Bohm. He is hitting .284 this year with 15 home runs, 95 RBIS, and 62 runs scored on the year.

Nick Castellanos has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with two home runs, and five RBIs. He has also scored seven times in the last week. Kyle Schwarber is hitting .226 in the last week, with three home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored. Finally, JT Realmuto is hitting .318 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs while scoring five times. The Phillies have hit .271 in the last week with 12 home runs and 41 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Phillies have 185 career at-bats against Trevor Williams. They have hit .286 against against Williams. Kyle Schwarber is 12-44 with six home runs and nine RBIs. Meanwhile, JT Realmuto. He is 5-12 with three home runs with five RBIs. Trea Turner has been solid against Williams. He is 7-24 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Finally, Nick Castellanos is 14-36 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. CJ Abrams had been one of the best bats this year but was demoted to the minors after breaking curfew. Luis Garcia has also led the way this year. He is hitting .278 on the year with a .316 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 65 RBIs, and has scored 54 times this year. Further, he has stolen 21 bases. Also playing well this year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .224 on the year with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. James Wood has also been solid since coming up to the majors. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .358 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs, 39 RBIS, and 39 runs scored this year.

Joey Gallo has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs scored. James Wood has been solid in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Finally, Juan Yepez is hitting .286 in the last week but does not have an RBI. Still, he has three runs scored. The Nationals are hitting .226 in the last week with three home runs and 12 runs scored in six games.

Current Nationals have 48 career at-bats against Ranger Suarez. They have hit .292 off Suarez. Ildemaro Vargas has the most experience. He is 9-18 with three doubles and two home runs, with four RBIs. Stone Garrett is 4-9 with a home run and six RBIs. Finally, Joey Gallo is one for three with a home run and two RBIs.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Ranger Suarez has been solid in September. He has made four starts, giving up nine runs in 20.1 innings. The Phillies have gone 2-2 in those four games. Meanwhile, Trevor Williams made his first start in almost four months last time out and was solid. The Phillies are hitting much better than the Nationals in the last week as well. Take the Phillies in this one.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-118)