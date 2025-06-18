The New York Knicks are currently searching for a new coach, having requested and been denied permission to interview several active head coaches around the NBA after firing Tom Thibodeau. New York is coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals exit to the Indiana Pacers, who are currently in a tightly-contested NBA Finals series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson stirred up some drama with a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “I am genuinely confused.”

A few minutes later, after seeing that fans in the comments were confused about what he meant with the cryptic post, Brunson quickly clarified his tweet.

“Damn my bad yall, I was talking about love island,” wrote Brunson.

The fact that Brunson was talking about the hit reality show and not anything pertaining to the Knicks was certainly cause for a sigh of relief from fans who are still wondering who the franchise's next head coach will be and whether or not the team will make any significant roster changes this offseason.

A huge summer for the Knicks

Article Continues Below
More New York Knicks News
Desmond Bane in Magic jersey looking down at Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns with the Larry Obrien trophy
How Knicks’ title pursuit is complicated by Magic’s Desmond Bane tradeDrew Maresca ·
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center.
NBA rumors: ‘Door not closed’ on Jason Kidd leaving Mavericks for KnicksRishav Bhat ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward OG Anunoby (8) react after a three point basket by center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) to clinch a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena.
Knicks rumors: Insider makes 40% prediction for major tradePreston Byers ·
Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum.
Knicks rumors: Insider names career 43.8% 3-point shooter as free agent targetZachary Weinberger ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center.
Knicks rumors: More evidence emerges on New York not wanting Kevin Durant tradeZachary Weinberger ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on prior to game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bobby Portis suggests Knicks should crawl back to Tom ThibodeauPreston Byers ·
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts with guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what the Knicks' strategy from a roster perspective will be this summer.

While the team made its deepest playoff run in a quarter century this year, the Indiana Pacers exposed the fact that it's extremely difficult to win when your two best players– in this case Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns–are both negatives on the defensive end of the floor.

Some have proposed that the Knicks throw their hat into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes in hopes of getting a more reliable perimeter scoring options, while others believe the team should make some tweaks along the margins in order to better position themselves as championship contenders.

Whatever they end up doing, the Knicks will have a new head coach patrolling the Madison Square Garden sidelines beginning next season.