The New York Knicks are currently searching for a new coach, having requested and been denied permission to interview several active head coaches around the NBA after firing Tom Thibodeau. New York is coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals exit to the Indiana Pacers, who are currently in a tightly-contested NBA Finals series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson stirred up some drama with a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “I am genuinely confused.”

A few minutes later, after seeing that fans in the comments were confused about what he meant with the cryptic post, Brunson quickly clarified his tweet.

“Damn my bad yall, I was talking about love island,” wrote Brunson.

The fact that Brunson was talking about the hit reality show and not anything pertaining to the Knicks was certainly cause for a sigh of relief from fans who are still wondering who the franchise's next head coach will be and whether or not the team will make any significant roster changes this offseason.

A huge summer for the Knicks

It remains to be seen what the Knicks' strategy from a roster perspective will be this summer.

While the team made its deepest playoff run in a quarter century this year, the Indiana Pacers exposed the fact that it's extremely difficult to win when your two best players– in this case Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns–are both negatives on the defensive end of the floor.

Some have proposed that the Knicks throw their hat into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes in hopes of getting a more reliable perimeter scoring options, while others believe the team should make some tweaks along the margins in order to better position themselves as championship contenders.

Whatever they end up doing, the Knicks will have a new head coach patrolling the Madison Square Garden sidelines beginning next season.