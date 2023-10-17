The Philadelphia Phillies are on another deep playoff run and find themselves up a game on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NLCS. While some may think the Phillies had a secret plan to success, Zack Wheeler thinks it was much simpler.

Wheeler started Game 1 of the NLCS, pitching six innings of two-run baseball. The Phillies went on to win 5-3. After giving his team the early pennant lead, Wheeler got brutally honest on what it took for him and the team to get to this point, via Paul Casella of MLB.com.

“I don't know,” Wheeler said. “I really don't have any answer, to be honest with you. Just trying to step up my game.”

“That's what I've learned through my career. You always pay attention and enjoy these type of moments,” Wheeler said. “They're not going to last forever, so you've got to enjoy them while they last. Just soak it in.”

While Wheeler is being nonchalant about both his and the Phillies' success, the right-hander has been one of the more electric pitchers this postseason. Wheeler has made three appearances in the playoffs, all three Philly has won. He has pitched to a 2.37 ERA and a 26/1 K/BB ratio.

Against the Diamondbacks, Wheeler racked up another eight strikeouts while limiting the opposition to just four hits. With Philadelphia finding their power stroke, Wheeler's start was able to carry them to an early NLCS lead.

As the NLCS moves along each game will count more and more and the tension will only rise. But as he tries to lead his team to the World Series, Zack Wheeler is trying to enjoy the moment along the way.