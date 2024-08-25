Things are just about to become magical in the settlements of Pagonia. Following the Mining update and the Co-op update of the game, Envision Entertainment is steadily progressing toward its envisioned version of Pioneers of Pagonia. As the fourth Major Update for Pioneers of Pagonia, players will be treated to new features and quality-of-life improvements.

It’s the threat of new enemies called “The Cursed” that made the settlers turn to the arcane to defend themselves. Players gain access to the powerful Warlock and Sorceress magic units, spawning from the new Arcane Academy wielding magical weapons using gems and jewelry. New buildings and resources are also added to the game to support the implementation of magical units.

The treasure hunter also makes its debut in the Magic Update, an explorer unit that helps players discover hidden riches, secret arsenals and lost artifacts in the world of Pagonia. The treasure hunter succeeds in their job through the use of treasure maps, either found while exploring or through trade.

On top of this new content update, Envision Entertainment is also addressing existing issues of the game to make the experience better for everyone.

“To make it easier and quicker for new players to familiarize themselves with the world of Pagonia,” Envision writes through a press release, “the Magic Update massively improves the first steps into the game. Newcomers will be informed about how to play the game and important game mechanics through short video sequences while they build their first settlements.”

A steep learning curve was one of our biggest issues when we wrote our Pioneers of Pagonia First Impressions article. It’s great to see Envision Entertainment taking proactive steps to address these difficulties.

Pioneers of Pagonia Magic Update Release Schedule

Players don’t have to wait until the release of the Magic Update to experience these quality-of-life changes, as the game will have a smaller QOL update this September.

Players can likewise get an early taste of these new magical units at PAX West, at the Envision Entertainment booth in the Arch Expo Hall, Level 4, #634, starting this weekend. As for everyone else, open beta for the new update will be coming towards the end of October, before releasing in full in November.

Pioneers of Pagonia is currently available on Early Access on Steam, available for $29.99.