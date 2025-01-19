The Pittsburgh Pirates had a resurgent season in 2024 on the back of a young pitching staff. Rookie Paul Skenes led the way with a Rookie of the Year campaign and opened the team's competitive window. But a slow offseason without any notable additions has fans furious again. At a recent fan fest, one Pirates fan called for owner Bob Nutting to sell the team, amid his notable absence. CEO Travis Williams shot that idea down, per ESPN.

“To answer your immediate question that you said earlier, Bob is not going to sell the team,” Williams said. “He cares about Pittsburgh, he cares about winning, he cares about us putting a winning product on the field, and we're working towards that every day.”

Nutting has owned the Pirates since 2007, 18 years with only three playoff appearances. They could not keep stars like Gerrit Cole and fell out of contention quickly. While they have drafted well and developed a few solid pro players, it has not culminated in team success. With a star pitcher back on the team, fans want a new boss to lead the Pirates.

But Williams has crushed any rumor about Nutting putting the team for sale. So considering their current situation, how can the Pirates improve for 2025?

Pirates must pick up offense this offseason

The Pirates struggled offensively and could not keep their momentum going through the summer. On July 31, they were 55-53 and 2.5 games out of the Wild Card race. They went 21-33 down the stretch, the worst in the National League, and finished 76-86. The offense was the reason for that collapse and must be fixed this offseason.

Last offseason, a new trend emerged in MLB free agency. When Jack Flaherty could not find a long-term deal, he signed a one-year contract with the upstart Detroit Tigers. It worked for both sides, although Flaherty still awaits another long-term deal. If the Pirates can do that with a star offensive player, it would help them tremendously.

The most realistic option for the Pirates is Alex Verdugo, who struggled under the Bronx lights last season. With no qualifying offer from the Yankees, it would not cost them any draft picks. And his market is light after a tough season. But if he bounces back, it could be a great addition to the young team.

The Pirates should be diving into the bargain free-agents this offseason to help their offense. With a special pitching talent like Skenes, they should supplement their roster with impactful bats.