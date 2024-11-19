It's possible that no one was more excited for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes to win National League Rookie of the Year than his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. When Cal Ripken Jr. broke the news on MLB Network on Monday night, Skenes seemed unfazed, while Dunne could barely contain her excitement.

MLB caught up with the gymnast Dunne, also one of the most famous college athletes in the country, to get her thoughts on Skenes' rookie year. Her answer was heartwarming and, if we're being honest, adorable.

Expand Tweet

“Watching Paul’s rookie season was like honestly watching a unicorn. It was like a fairy tale,” she said. “The thing that impressed me the most was how quickly he went through the minor leagues and went to the big leagues and dominated. It was so admirable.”

Dunne and Skenes met when Skenes was a pitcher at LSU, where Dunne still competes. She added that she tries to mirror his mindset in her own athletic pursuits.

“I definitely think the thing that makes Paul elite is his mindset, and I try to take that into my gymnastics and I try to get advice from him,” she said. “I just think he’s so disciplined and I really admire that. I just love him so much and I'm so proud of him.”

Livvy Dunne loved watching Pirates P Paul Skenes at Wrigley Field

Though Dunne was eager to talk about Skenes' dominant rookie season, she struggled to think of a favorite moment from his first season. She ultimately settled on watching him face the Chicago Cubs on the road for the first time.

“My favorite moment from Paul’s rookie season was when he pitched the first time at Wrigley Field,” she said. “I wasn’t there but I was screaming at my phone, jumping up and down. I was so excited. He did amazing.”

Skenes' first start at Wrigley came in his second start overall. After a shaky four-inning, three-run debut against the Cubs at home on May, he faced them in Chicago six days later with far better results. Skenes threw six innings of no-hit ball, striking out 11 and walking only one. His 11 strikeouts would end up being a season high, matched only once, against the Milwaukee Brewers in July.

Skenes edged out the San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill and the Brewers' Jackson Chourio to win Rookie of the Year. He's also a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award, along with Chris Sale and Zack Wheeler of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies respectively.