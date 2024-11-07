The biggest game of the week in college football will be taking place in Baton Rouge as the LSU football team will be hosting Alabama. ESPN's College GameDay will be in attendance, and a big part of the show is the celebrity guest picker. Well, there will be two of them this week as Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne, who is an LSU gymnast, will be on set.

“NEWS: Livvy Dunne & Paul Skenes will be the College GameDay guest pickers for Alabama at LSU this weekend, @PeteNakos_has learned,” On3 said in a post.

Both Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne know what it's like to be athletes at LSU. Skenes pitched there before going to the MLB, and he now could very well win NL Rookie of the Year. Dunne is getting ready for her final season of gymnastics at LSU.

Skenes was the #1 pick in the MLB Draft after he decided it was time to move on from the LSU baseball team, and he was sensational for the Pirates this year. The NL Rookie of the Year award will be announced next week, and Skenes could end up taking it home.

Dunne and Skenes are fan favorites in Baton Rouge, and the Tiger faithful are going to love to see them on set for this massive game. This power couple bleeds purple and gold, and it's going to be fun to see them on College GameDay together.

LSU-Alabama is a playoff elimination game

Paul Skenes couldn't be joining College GameDay for a bigger game as this matchup between the LSU football team and Alabama is as big as it gets. With the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 teams, both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide can still make it despite having two losses. However, whoever picks up loss number three will likely be done.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year came out on Tuesday night, and Alabama is currently in the projected field as they are ranked #11 in the country. LSU is on the outside looking in as they are currently ranked #15. A win against the Crimson Tide could very well vault them into the field.

Not only are both of these teams alive in terms of making the playoff, but they are both alive in the SEC as well. In fact, LSU only has one conference, which is the least of any SEC team. There are currently five teams with only one conference loss, but Georgia and Texas A&M have played two more SEC games than the Tigers. If LSU wins out, however, there won't be an SEC team with a better conference record.

Alabama has two conference losses, so they need more help with LSU. A win this weekend obviously knocks one of those one-loss teams out of the way.

This game is as big as it gets as both teams are fighting to keep their seasons alive. LSU and Alabama will kick off 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will be airing on ABC, and Alabama is currently favored by 2.5 points. Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne will be getting the College GameDay crowd going earlier in the day.