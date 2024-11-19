The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award race was very competitive with multiple worthy winners, but in the end, it was Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes who took the acclaim. Skenes was one of the most dynamic pitchers in the MLB despite being just 22 years old, posting an incredible ERA of 1.96 with the peripherals to boot.

With Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio being worthy of winning the award himself after emerging as a star for his team at the top of their lineup, Skenes taking home the trophy is a major accomplishment that speaks volumes to how elite he was from the mound — showing how no-brainer of a pick he was at number one of the 2023 MLB Draft.

And there may be no one happier for the Pirates ace in this world than his significant other, LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne. Dunne celebrated Skenes' triumph and greeted him for his accomplishment on her Instagram story.

“Oh my goodnesssss [red heart emoji],” Dunne wrote as the caption to her story. “just a rookie & his cookie.”

There may not be a better feeling in this world than to be validated for your accomplishments. Skenes wasn't just validated by the fact that he won the NL ROTY award, hence establishing him as a premier pitching threat in the big leagues for a Pirates team looking to re-enter the contending picture, he was also celebrated by the love of his life — a familiar yet fulfilling joy that is rarely surpassed by any other.

Skenes and Dunne continue to take over the sports world, cementing themselves as a power couple — not a small feat by any means given how competitive the professional sports world is. And it's looking like the best is yet to come for these two; Skenes and Dunne are both still just 22 years old and they still have their entire careers ahead of them.

Pirates look to put together more consistent 2025 season

Entering August, the Pirates were having a better-than-expected season. They have managed to hover around the .500 mark, with Paul Skenes' starts being as close to an automatic win as it can get for Pittsburgh. However, they ended up falling off the pace in the first week of August; they fell all the way from 56-54 to 56-64 after a brutal 10-game losing streak that came against the top-three teams of the NL West.

The promising sign is that the Pirates have a few building blocks on the roster who should improve in 2025. Luis Ortiz emerged as a solid rotation piece for them and should begin 2025 in the starting rotation. Their up-the-middle core is showing major promise as well, with second baseman Oneil Cruz and catcher Joey Bart emerging as legitimate everyday players for Pittsburgh. Two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds is also still on the team.

If the Pirates' ownership group ever decides to get its act together, there is a blueprint for Pittsburgh to challenge for a playoff spot once again in 2025, especially considering all the uncertainties the other NL Central teams are facing.