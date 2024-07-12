Pirates ace pitcher Paul Skenes couldn't have gotten off to a better start to his MLB career, as he's just the fifth rookie in history to start the All-Star Game. However, Pittsburgh's newest star will have his work cut out for him.

Skenes admitted that the top of the American League's lineup might give him some trouble, via The Dan Patrick Show.

“I’m guessing it’s gonna be [Gunnar] Henderson, [Juan] Soto and [Aaron] Judge,” Skenes said. “They’re all pretty dang good players so I’ll be focused on getting them out one by one.”

All three hitters have been terrorizing pitchers this season. Henderson ranks third in the league with 27 homers and fourth with a .965 OPS. Meanwhile, Soto is eighth with 64 RBI, third with a .992 OPS, and first with a .432 OBP.

Then there's Judge, of course, who's the AL MVP frontrunner. The 32-year-old leads the league with 32 homers, 83 RBI, and a 1.085 OPS.

If Skenes doesn't retire them in order, he may have to face either Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and/or Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez at the cleanup spot. Ramirez is fifth with 23 homers and second with 77 RBI, while Guerrero is slashing .287/.361/.448 with 13 homers and 53 RBI.

Skenes, however, should be up to the task. The 22-year-old has been embarrassing hitters consistently, turning in a 6-0 record with a 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a 89-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 11 starts. His ERA would be the best in baseball, but he's not yet qualified.

Will the unstoppable force or immovable objects come out on top on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas?

No matter the result, Skenes' appearance will be a landmark event for the Pirates.

Skenes will snap the second-longest drought in the league for teams with a pitcher starting the All-Star Game. Pittsburgh's last hurler to start the Midsummer Classic was Jerry Reus in 1975. Only the Chicago Cubs have gone longer without one, as their last pitcher to do the honors was Claude Passeau in 1946.

More importantly, though, he's making the fanbase proud. Pittsburgh news station Action News 4 WTAE spoke to Pirates fans about how in awe they are with Skenes, via reporter Mike Valente.

“He’s really changed the atmosphere,” said diehard Pirates fan Paul Stolinski. “We’re not talking Steelers. We’re talking Pittsburgh Pirates right now. It’s a great feeling. I feel good.”

Stolinksi kept singing Skenes' praises, pointing out how he doesn't falter against the league's best teams.

“Look what he’s done already,” Stolinski continued. “Look what he’s done up against Los Angeles [Dodgers], Milwaukee [Brewers]. I don’t see any difference. He doesn’t shake. He’s an amazing man. I told my wife – for his age, he’s remarkable.”

At 45-48, Pittsburgh is still on the outside looking in in the NL Wild Card race. However, the organization can celebrate the fact that it may have found a generational player for the first time in years.