Everything seems to be coming together for the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is admittedly reckless to tempt the baseball gods by celebrating a 10-4 start in the middle of April, but fans have waited a while for good fortune to return to PNC Park. And more might actually be on the way.
Paul Skenes, the top pitching prospect in the MLB, is forcing his way into an early promotion after another electric start in the minor leagues. The Pirates have yet to pull the trigger, but it is only a matter of time before the 21-year-old right-hander makes his big debut with the club.
It is difficult to know when a phenom is ready to enter the big leagues, as the leap to the ultimate level can be so mentally taxing for some athletes. A premature call-up could halt a player's momentum and shake their confidence. Timing is always crucial in this sport.
Pittsburgh must walk the line between satisfying its fans and abiding by its development process. Sometimes, though, the talent seizes control of the situation. Skenes' latest outing with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians is probably giving the Buccos plenty to think about .
Paul Skenes is blowing away the competition
The 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick struck out a career-high eight batters in Friday's game against the Toledo Mud Hens, per pitching analyst Rob Friedman. On its own, that sounds like an impressive effort, but what makes it truly sensational is that he only pitched three innings.
Although his dominance is coming in a small sample size, Skenes is mowing through lineups at a rate few other minor leaguers can comprehend. He has not allowed a run in 9 1/3 innings of work and has recorded a mind-boggling 19 strikeouts.
The absurd amount of Ks are a result of his elite velocity. Paul Skenes has thrown 67 pitches that clock in at 99 or more mph in 2024. The other 187 Triple-A starting pitchers have combined for just one, according to Codify. He will likely need to increase his innings count before the Pirates can feel completely comfortable with adding him to their rotation, but how much patience should they exercise?
Jackson Holliday (top overall prospect) just made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles. Skenes could be the next sensation to join The Show. Though, the nature of his position might entail some extra caution.
Should Pirates rush Skenes after recent pitching injuries?
Elbow injuries have been an issue in baseball for a long time, but the health of pitchers is arguably a more prominent topic than ever before. With both Spencer Strider and Eury Perez requiring Tommy John surgery, and a number of other standout hurlers landing on the injured list, concern is rising to new levels.
Young stars like Paul Skenes are not going to be deterred by this misfortune, though. They are encouraged to make hitters whiff by using high velocity and high spin rates. The fact that Skenes is averaging 100 mph on his four-seam fastball is the main reason why he is being discussed in the first place.
Flamethrowers draw eyeballs to television screens and put fans in seats. They are then substantially rewarded for that service. But Greg Maddux found his way to stardom and Cooperstown without blazing balls by hitters. It might be wise for Pittsburgh to help Skenes further polish his control and mechanics before promoting him to the MLB roster.
A pitcher who has a devastating fastball in his toolbox is obviously invaluable, but an over-reliance on it will probably get him an appointment with a leading elbow specialist at least once in his career. Perhaps Skenes already knows this and is taking measures to ensure his durability, but the organization can benefit by taking the time to instill the necessary knowledge in him.
Injuries are inevitable. The Pirates are not going to cover a potential franchise pillar in bubble wrap. But providing him with vital instruction and coaching is something all clubs should place a greater emphasis on going forward.
Many fans will gladly wait on Paul Skenes if it means they are getting a more balanced version of him, especially if the team continues to win.