It looks like Paul Skenes is ready for the season

Spring training has officially begun as the MLB season looms ahead. Many of last year's top teams look to embark on another winning season while the squads who struggled aim for a more fruitful 2024. One organization that's currently gunning for a bounce-back year is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fresh off a quiet 73-win season, the Pirates hope to finally end their postseason drought this year, and one player that could definitely help would be Paul Skenes.

The number one pick of the 2023 draft, Skenes had a decorated career in LSU before turning pro. After five starts last year, Pittsburgh decided to put the pitcher on the Development List to fully prepare him for the upcoming season. And it seems that the 21-year-old is already showing signs that he can continue his stellar play in the Major League.

In a recent practice video, Quinn Priester was shown with a broken glove, which was apparently caused by a fastball courtesy of Skenes, per Young Bucs.

Paul really broke Q’s glove 😂 pic.twitter.com/37WkIejwEf — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) February 15, 2024

With the reigning CWS Most Outstanding Player looking to be in top shape, the Pirates now have a chance to redeem themselves after a sudden fall from grace in 2023.

During the start of the season, Pittsburgh tallied a 20-8 record, holding on to the top spot of the NL Central. From that point on, the downhill tumble started. By the end of June, the Pirates already held a below .500 record and their fans had lost hope in a potential postseason berth.

Still, with multiple prospects coming in mid-season, the team showed promise in the latter stages of 2023. Now, Paul Skenes and the rest of the Pirates surely look to put on a more consistent showing once the action unfolds.