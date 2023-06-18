The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season. While their record has slid to 34-35, Pittsburgh is only 1.5 games out of first in the NL Central. As the Pirates try to continue to shock the world, they've called on their former first round pick.

The Pirates are calling up catcher Henry Davis, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Davis will be active for Pittsburgh's upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs.

Davis was drafted by the Pirates with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Two years later, Davis has become the third-best prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline. Furthermore, the backstop ranks as the 44th-best prospect in all of baseball.

The former No. 1 overall pick has backed up his draft status throughout his minor league career. Over 118 minor league games, Davis has hit .276 with 24 home runs, 79 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He has spent the 2023 season splitting time between AA and AAA. Davis put up a .284 batting line with 11 home runs, 30 RBI and nine stolen bases over 51 games.

While the Pirates have been solid to start the season, their offense could use a little boost. Pittsburgh rank 18th in batting average (.245) and 21st in the MLB in runs scored (300). Henry Davis is expected to give the Pirates the spark they desperately need.

When Pittsburgh drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2021, the organization pictured that Davis would one day become a franchise cornerstone. Ahead of their series against the Cubs, that day has come. As he prepares for his MLB debut with the Pirates, Davis will have a major opportunity to carve out a long-term role and keep Pittsburgh's winning ways continue.