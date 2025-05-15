The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball this season. Outside of All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes, Don Kelly's team struggled out of the gates and have not fixed things yet. ESPN's Jeff Passan gave his opinion on what the Pirates could do with Skenes if they don't start winning. His opinion spurred a strong reaction from former MLB player Trevor Plouffe.

According to Passan, the Pirates should consider trading their star away if they don't think they can pay him.

“If they believe that they have absolutely no chance of signing him, then they should trade him,” Passan said. “The truth is there are teams that are already going to ask about Paul Skenes at the trade deadline this year.”

Since bursting onto the scene at LSU, Skenes has become one of the league's brightest and youngest stars. After a historic start to his rookie season, Skenes was the starting pitcher in the All-Star game for the National League. The 22-year-old is just as good in 2025, but his team is not following his lead.

Regardless of the Pirates' struggles, sending Skenes away in a trade would not go over well in the baseball world. Plouffe shared his thoughts on Passan's comments, threatening consequences for Kelly and the team's owners if a trade ends up happening.

Would the Pirates ACTUALLY trade Paul Skenes? pic.twitter.com/1VnHO001Ss — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If the Pirates trade Paul Skenes, it's in the best interest of the sport to force an ownership change,” Plouffe said. “We have to remember, yes, they are 30 individual companies, but it doesn't help the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers if the Pirates have no interest in playing… you know what helps them is filling a stadium on a day that isn't Opening Day and Paul Skenes bobblehead day.”

Even if Pittsburgh were serious about trading their ace away, Plouffe struggled to put a price tag on Skenes.

“There is part of me that sat there and thought about it,” Plouffe said. “Like, what would the asking price be for Paul Skenes right now in a trade? You're talking about a guy who's got less than a year of major league experience.”

The rumors surrounding the pitcher will only get louder if the team keeps losing. Skenes' star continues to rise to international levels. Bombshell trades involving young stars are uncommon, but one has already happened. Skenes and Luka Doncic could make history alongside one another in 2025.