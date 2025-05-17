Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly is establishing himself as a passionate defender of his team. Kelly was ejected for the second time as the team's manager Friday, in a 8-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelly has only managed seven total games for the Bucs.

Kelly got tossed while arguing with the third-base umpire over a checked swing call. Pittsburgh had the lead at the time. The inning though soon imploded for the lowly Bucs.

“For me, being fortunate to play in the league and understand what’s at stake for these guys, and what they’re going out every single day, that call, I felt was a huge point in that game, and I have their back,” Kelly said afterward, per Pittsburgh Baseball Now. “I have our guys’ back, and to go out there: these guys are going out there and competing, battling… that call was a big point that changed the game.”

Kelly was called upon to replace fired manager Derek Shelton. The Pirates are struggling this season, with a 15-30 overall record after losing to Philadelphia.

“I’m going to have our guys’ back, and the way they’re going about it and competing, that was a huge point in the game there…that inning could’ve went a lot of different ways,” Kelly added. “I think it’s just a challenge for us to continue to get better.”

The Pirates and Phillies play again on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 ET.

Pirates are sailing through rough waters this season

Pirates fans can understand why Kelly has been thrown out of two games already. Kelly is interim manager of the struggling Pirates, who are dead last in the National League Central. Pittsburgh has struggled to score runs this season.

There was hope at the beginning of the campaign that the franchise had done enough to support the staff, including ace Paul Skenes. Those hopes seem completely dashed, before the summer schedule even starts. The Bucs are near the bottom of most offensive categories in Major League Baseball.

Pirates fans have had enough of owner Bob Nutting. Nutting is under fire from fans for not spending more money to build a winning ball club. Fans are chanting at games for him to sell the struggling team.

The club is sailing away from any chance to make a postseason run. Pittsburgh has lost seven of their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh hasn't made the postseason since 2015. The club has just three appearances in the postseason since 1992.