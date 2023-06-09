The upstart Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) are giving one of their young prospects another chance to make a good impression in the MLB. They are recalling outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, who is the older brother of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Both brothers are hoping to make a name for themselves in their respective rookie campaigns. It has been a monumental year for the entire family, with each athlete reaching major milestones. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected by Seattle with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is hitting the ground running at OTAs, impressing new quarterback Geno Smith with his poise and skill.

The 24-year-old Canaan earned a slot on the Pirates after a strong showing in Spring Training. He was later sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis, but not before he recorded his first RBI in the big leagues. Jaxon witnessed the special moment.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pittsburgh is arguably the biggest surprise in baseball to this point of the 2023 season, standing toe-to-toe with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Smith-Njigba rejoins a hungry clubhouse, determined to keep proving everyone wrong. He batted .125 with 16 strikeouts in his first 14-game stint this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba heads into his first NFL season with high expectations after being a standout at Ohio State. He gives the Seahawks more firepower on offense, with his strong hands and ability to catch in traffic. Even with Metcalf and Tyler Locket lining up at receiver, he should have ample opportunity to make an impact.

Hopefully by the time these two brothers get together again, they can revel in the collective athletic success they are achieving at the professional level.