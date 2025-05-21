A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor who later suffered a serious fall during a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park.

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, of McKeesport, was taken into custody Tuesday on misdemeanor charges, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.

The incident occurred on April 30 during a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Kavan Markwood, 20, fell from the top of a 21-foot wall in the right field bleachers onto the warning track. The fall happened during the seventh inning and prompted an immediate response from stadium personnel.

Pirates respond swiftly after fan’s fall; injured man continues recovery as fundraiser nears $70K

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” the Pirates said in a statement released that night. “Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams, and other PNC Park personnel, reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Markwood was admitted in critical condition. A criminal complaint obtained by WTAE-TV states that Kirkwood admitted to buying alcohol for Markwood inside the stadium. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Kirkwood purchasing two 24-ounce beers before both men are later seen together, each holding one.

Markwood has since shown promising signs of recovery. On May 6, his sister, Taryn Markwood, shared that he had been extubated, was breathing on his own, said her name, and squeezed her hand.

“He still has a long way to go,” said Jennifer Phillips, a teacher who launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical costs. As of Tuesday, May 21, the fundraiser had reached $67,845.