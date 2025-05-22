After a bit of a slow start to his Major League career, former top New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez is beginning to look like the player the team envisioned he could become. Earlier this month, he became the youngest Yankee ever to hit three home runs in a single game and just the second Bronx Bomber to ever pull off the feat. And on Wednesday, he sent the fans home happy with a walk-off home run against the Texas Rangers.

After the game, Dominguez was asked about the big moment, which gave the Yankees a 4-3 win. “It was awesome. My first walk-off. The first one is always special,” Dominguez said, via SNY Yankees Videos on X.

Jasson Dominguez delivers for the Yankees

The Rangers got another vintage performance from Jacob deGrom as the two-time Cy Young winner went seven innings and allowed just two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine. However, it wasn’t enough as six different Yankees pitchers combined to hold Texas to three runs.

An Aaron Judge RBI in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at 3-3 and set the stage for Dominguez’s heroics. Facing Rangers’ reliever Luke Jackson, the man nicknamed “The Martian” unloaded on a 2-0 offering, belting an absolute no-doubter deep into the right field stands.

The Yankees were hoping that Dominguez would be able to develop quickly to take away some of the sting of losing Juan Soto over the offseason. But it hasn’t always gone smoothly. New York GM Brian Cashman challenged Dominguez to step up. When he started slow, manager Aaron Boone often subbed him out late in games.

But Dominguez appears to be turning a corner. Of course, he’s also still adjusting to the majors at 22-years-old.

The walk-off bomb Wednesday improved the Yankees’ record to 29-19 and the team now holds a five-game advantage over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. It was the Yankees’ first walk-off home run since 2022, a span of 974 days, per MLB.com.