We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick inside Monday's MLB slate as we take a look at this upcoming matchup in the National League. The Pittsburgh Pirates will hope to improve their season as they visit the New York Mets for the first time this season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Mets prediction and pick.

Pirates-Mets Projected Starters

Paul Skenes (RHP) vs. David Peterson (LHP)

Paul Skenes (3-4) with a 2.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 47 K, 48.2 IP

Last Start: (L) @ STL – 6.0 IP, 6 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (2-1) with a 1.46 ERA, .161 OBA, 28 K, 24.2 IP

David Peterson (2-2) with a 3.05 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 K, 38.1 IP

Last Start: (L) @ ARI – 6.0 IP, 6 K, 2 ER

Home Splits: (1-0) with a 3.10 ERA, .277 OBA, 16 K, 20.1 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Mets Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +118

New York Mets: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, SportsNet New York, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Pirates are last in the National League Central race, losing 10 of their last 12 games for a record 14 games below .500. While their pitching staff has been pulling their weight as a viable unit among other MLB teams, their offense still has a ton of catching up to do in terms of their production. They'll be hitting the road behind a 5-14 road record and a 7-17 mark as the betting underdogs.

The Pirates are led by Andrew McCutchen in terms of average at .250, still providing a dominant presence within this lineup with his contact hitting. Center Fielder Oneil Cruz leads the majors with 16 stolen bases and a blistering .369 on-base percentage, so he'll look to once again be a difference for them when running the base paths.

The Pirates will send franchise starting pitcher Paul Skenes to the mound in hopes of breaking this dry spell. He's given up five earned runs over his last two starts, more than he allowed in the previous three outings. Still, his ERA is a respectable 2.77 and the Pirates know what they're going to get out of him. It'll be up to the offense to try and keep up with the Mets while Skenes does his thing and pressures with the fastball.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are leading the National League East race with a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. While they've split their last 10 games at 5-5, they're coming into this home stand following 2-1 series wins over the Cubs and Diamondbacks. They have the third-shortest odds to win the World Series at +950 and this team continues they're a force to be reckon with in the National League.

Pete Alonso is on-pace for another career year as Juan Soto is coming into his own within this lineup with 38 hits on the season. Francisco Lindor is also leading them with nine homers as their lineup is covered with talent top-to-bottom. Luisangel Acuna adds ten stolen bases for a lineup that doesn't steal much, but they're extremely versatile in the ways they can score in close games.

The Mets will send David Peterson out on the back half of this rotation as he's been reliable on the road thus far. While he's allowed at least a run in each of his starts this season, the Mets have been able to go 5-2 in games he's appeared in this season. He's usually solid when it comes to controlling base runners and he should see sustained success against a Pirates lineup that's been struggling all season.

Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Mets will have another solid opportunity to pick up wins when the Pirates come to town as these teams are in two different classes in terms of production this season. While the Pirates will have one of the league's best pitchers in Paul Skenes taking the mound in this one, their offense has had serious trouble producing runs and is a completely opposite story from what this Mets team has been able to do.

Ultimately, we have to give the stern advantage to the Mets as the betting lines indicate simply for their power throughout the lineup. Skenes has also proven to be human this season and it's likely that the Mets batters will find their groove eventually. Let's roll with the New York Mets to cover this run line.

Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (+152)