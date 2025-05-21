The Pittsburgh Pirates have been on the struggle bus to begin the season as the team owns a 16-33 record, and is 13 games behind the first-placed Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Things went from bad to worse on Wednesday when news dropped that Paul Skenes' co-star in the pitching rotation will get surgery on his elbow.

Reports indicate that the Pirates decided that now is the time for Jared Jones to undergo surgery to help with his elbow injury, per Cassidy Wood of KDKA. The 23-year-old pitcher initially injured his elbow back in March and has been unavailable this season. After experiencing discomfort throwing from 100 feet, the decision was made for Jones to undergo surgery.

“Late last week, when he started throwing 100 feet, the arm didn't feel good…that's when we made the decision.”

The Pirates and Jared Jones have made the decision to undergo elbow surgery today. “Late last week when he started throwing 100 feet, the arm didn’t feel good…that’s when we made the decision…” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gF1fWZojHb — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones made his MLB debut in 2024 alongside teammate Paul Skenes. Although Skenese stole much of the spotlight, Jared Jones was among the other exciting prospects on the Pirates' roster. He ended the 2024 campaign wth a 4.14 ERA and 1.192 WHIP while recording 132 strikeouts and 39 BBs through 121.2 innings pitched. Jones went 6-8 in the 22 games he started for Pittsburgh.

The decision to have Jared Jones undergo surgery opens up the possibility for the Pirates to call up top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler. He's the No. 2-ranked prospect in the MLB Top 100 list, and many believe Chandler has what it takes to be a star in the majors. Although Jones' situation is unfortunate, it may lead the organization to call up its top prospect from the minors.

When it comes down to it, that might as well be the move for the Pirates. The club isn't playing well this season, which means they can give some of the young players reps at the major league level. Jones won't return this season, and Chandler is expected to be called up by June anyway.