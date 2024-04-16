It is game two of a three-game series as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Pirates enter the series sitting at 11-5 on the year and just took two of four from the Phillies over the weekend. The Mets enter the game at 7-8 on the year, and taking two of three from the Royals over the weekend. These two will play Monday night in game one of the series. The Pirates will be sending Martin Perez to the mound. He is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA. The Mets will send Adrian Houser to the mound who is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Mets Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +112
New York Mets: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -132
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pirates vs. Mets
Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT
TV: SNP/SNY
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Mets.
The Pirates are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average. The Pirates are also sixth in on-base percentage while sitting 1st in slugging. Jared Triolo has been solid this year. He is hitting 2.68 with a .339 on-base percentage. He has a double and a home run, leading to six RBIS and five runs scored. Ke'Bryan Hayes has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He is hitting .290 with a .400 on-base percentage, allowing him to score eight times. He has five doubles and seven RBIs as well.
Bryan Reynolds has continued to drive in a run. He has hit .254 with a .359 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and two home runs with 11 RBIs. Further, he has scored seven times this year. Connor Joe is also driving in plenty of runs. He is hitting .292 with a .393 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and a home run, with ten RBIs. Further, Joe has scored 11 times this year.
The Pirate's pitching is sixth in team ERA, second in WHIP, and fifth in opponent batting average. Jared Jones will be on the mounds for the Pirates in this one. He is 1-2 on the year with a 4.00 ERA and a .94 WHIP. He has never faced a current member of the Mets in his career.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mets are 16th in the majors in runs scored, 14th in batting average, tenth in base percentage, and 19th in slugging this year. Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting just .236 but with a .382 on-base percentage. Further, he has three doubles. a triple and two home runs, leading to 12 RBID and seven runs scored. Joining him in driving in runs is Pete Alonso. Alonso is hitting .271 this year with a .358 on-base percentage. He has six home runs this year ten RBIDS and 13 runs scored.
Brett Baty is hitting .315 on the year with a .362 on-base percentage. He has a home run and a double, good for nine RBIs and six runs scored. Starling Marte has also been scoring a lot of runs. He has scored ten times this year. Marte is also hitting .279 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and a double as well.
The Mets are seventh in team ERA, 20th in WHIP, and 18th in opponent batting average. Jose Quintana will be on the mound for the Mets in this one. He is 1-1 on the year with a 3.45 ERA. Current members of the Tigers have 34 at-bats against Quintana. They have hit him well, hitting .324 with a .361 on-base percentage. Further, they have a home run and two RBIs. Mark Cnaha has the home run but he is hitting just .167 against him.
Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick
The Pirates have been the better team this year. Their offense has been solid and they are hitting well. The Mets are middle of the pack in hitting but have been pitching well. This may come down to the starting pitchers. Both have been fairly similar this year. With the Mets having a few more bats hitting well, and being able to score a few more runs, they should be able to come away with a tight victory in this one. Take the Pirates to get the win.
Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (+112)